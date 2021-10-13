Fayetteville Board of Health decides to keep mask mandate in place

FAYETTEVILLE (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Board of Health met October 13 to discuss whether to continue the city’s mask mandate.

COVID-19 cases have been dropping, but the board of health says it still isn’t time to end the mandate.

“We are going to watch the hospitalizations and as soon as they get below 30 and stay there, that would be what we recommend,” Public Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey said.

Besides hospitalizations, vaccination rates will also play a role in the city’s decision to lift the mandate.

