FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Vaccine distribution was the main topic of conversation in the Fayetteville Board of Health meeting.

One of the guests at today’s meeting said a drive-thru clinic is a good way to get people 70-years-and-older vaccinated.

“I could probably get 20 more people in a week if I knew we had enough shots to give,” the guest said.

But to make it work, they need to know how many vaccines will be available for the city to use.