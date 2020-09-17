Fayetteville Board of Health discuss proposed bike rally

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s Board of Health met tonight for it’s weekly meeting.

The spread of COVID-19 in Fayetteville along with the health and safety of the city was on tonight’s agenda.

But discussions over a proposed event taking the place of this years canceled Bikes, Blues, and BBQ sparked concern.

Multiple members of the board said they have been approached about the bikes with no blues event which has gained traction of thousands of people on its Facebook group.

These people are planning to create a bike rally that will hold events all over Northwest Arkansas including right here in Fayetteville.

“A lot of folks are contacting me because they though I signed off on a permit for Bikes, Blues, and BBQ and that’s not accurate. I did not sign off on the permit but I had heard that other bikers are going to come in anyway so I don’t know exactly what the city could do about that,” Mayor Lioneld Jordan said.

“They have a right to use our streets just like any member of the public,” Fayetteville City Attorney Kit Willams said.

“If we see it get out of control, we’ll step up and do something. We’ll put more people down there and we will control it,” said Chief Brad Hardin, Fayetteville Fire Department.

Bikes, Blues, and BBQ Executive Director Tommy Sisemore released a statement today saying in part: “Motorcycling by nature is a socially distant activity, however, large gatherings have been found to be a catalyst in large outbreaks of COVID-19. Bikes, Blues, and BBQ has not and will not sanction nor condone any large events for the year 2020.”