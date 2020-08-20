Fayetteville Board of Health discuss reopening plans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We’re less than a week from the start of school and today the Fayetteville City Board of Health met to discuss reopening plans.

Board members say they’re concerned about the rate of transmission inside of classrooms because we don’t have that data since schools shut down when the pandemic hit.

Health Officer Marti Sharkey says she’s planning on asking the district to require temperature checks for music and art teachers to travel to classrooms rather than the students and that they discourage the use of gaiter type masks.

She also requested the board help keep up with positive cases reported in the schools.

“That’s the schools biggest concern that if they don’t find out about a positive case 10 days later from the department of health then they are going to be in world of hurt chasing down people,” Sharkey said.

Board members also discussed ramping up COVID-19 testing, the reopening of playgrounds, and the U of A transit requiring face masks to be worn by anyone who boards the bus.