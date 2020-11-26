Fayetteville Board of Health discusses COVID-19 vaccine plans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Board of Health gathered one more time before the holiday to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The board is asking for patience as the community waits for a COVID-19 vaccine to become available to administer.

Dr. Stephen Boss admits it isn’t going to be an overnight fix.

“We didn’t get here yesterday we aren’t going to get out of it tomorrow,” Boss said.

There could be several vaccines from different manufacturers approved, and a specific group, which includes doctors, will be the first to get vaccinated.

“We just need to emphasize that the vaccination program is going to work but it’s got to be methodical and we have to be patient while it’s underway and that means maintaining the same kind of restrictions we’ve become accustomed to in the last year,” Boss said.

Dr. Marti Sharkey says pharmacies will be able to administer the vaccines for doctors who work outside of hospitals but which ones and where the vaccines will be stored is still up in the air.

“I’d imagine that here in Washington County we’re going to need to store some at Regional and dispense from there,” Sharkey said, “Mid December, it’s coming whether we’re ready or not.”

Dr. Stephen Boss presented a long range model of COVID-19 caseloads in Washington County from November to January 2024.

“Those who are not vaccinated or those for whom the vaccination doesn’t take represent a reservoir for the virus to propagate and propitiate but at relatively low levels,” he said.

Dr. Sharkey says they’re waiting to hear which pharmacies will be providing the vaccinations so they can quickly offer their assistance.