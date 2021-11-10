Fayetteville Board of Health discusses upcoming mask mandate vote

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Board of Health discusses the chances of lifting the city’s mask mandate.

The city council is expected to vote on the issue at its next meeting, so Mayor Lioneld Jordan brought the proposal to the board of health to hear its input.

Board members agree the mandate should stay in place through the end of the year at least until school is out for winter break.

“I think we have to give the 5-to-11 year olds a chance to get immunized,” Board of Health Member Huda Sharaf said.

Members will continue the conversation at the next city council meeting on Tuesday, November 16 at 5:30 p.m.