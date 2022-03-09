FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Board of Health met March 9 with vaccination at the center of discussion for illnesses like measles, mumps, and rubella.

Now that school nurses don’t have to concentrate as much on COVID-19, they’re starting to focus back on other health work.

City Health Director Dr. Marti Sharkey says she’s hopeful they can get regular vaccination stats back up.

“Really it’s time for us to double down on our vaccination efforts and work towards getting to that 85% or 90%,” Sharkey said.

Dr. Sharkey says parents will receive letters of their child’s vaccination status if the shots are required to return to school.