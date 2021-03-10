Fayetteville Board of Health encourages people to take vaccine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Board of Health wants to make sure people are not afraid to get vaccinated.

During its meeting today, board members said that will be increasingly important as more vaccines become available.

Based on public opinion surveys and vaccine efficacy rates, the Board of Health predicts up to 70 percent of people will eventually get vaccinated.

But Fayetteville Public Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey says there will still be groups that need convincing, as the vaccine rollout continues. “We’re going to start running into that more and more as we open it up more broadly. The early adapters are going to have gotten the vaccine and moved on so we’re going to need to start addressing that,” Sharkey said.

The Board of Health’s models also show that Washington County could see a spike in cases if the mask mandate is lifted.

