Fayetteville Board of Health encourages residents to safely celebrate Halloween

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s Board of Health wants residents to do trick-or-treating a little differently this year.

At its weekly meeting, it decided to discourage traditional trick-or-treating.

Instead, it recommends an outdoor candy hunt similar to an Easter egg hunt.

If people still want to pass out candy, it asks that you place individually wrapped candy out on your drive-way so kids can come and pick it up and go.

The Board of Health said you should also avoid indoor Halloween parties this year.

“We just want to really encourage thinking about halloween slightly differently than you normally would, and then as far as masks, we obviouvsly want to encourage masks, but not your normal halloween masks, your covid protection mask,” said Dr. Marti Sharkey, Fayetteville City Health Officer.

The Board of Health will officially release all of their guidance on Monday.

