Fayetteville Board of Health gives input on recommendation regarding COVID-19 testing, unvaccinated employees

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Board of Health gives it’s input on a new recommendation for unvaccinated city employees.

The city council passed a resolution September 7 asking Mayor Lioneld Jordan to implement a new policy that would require unvaccinated city employees to be regularly tested for COVID-19.

September 8, Jordan looked to the city’s board of health for it’s recommendation on the resolution.

One of the biggest issues the board sees is logistics and cost, but Director Dr. Marti Sharkey says pool testing could help.

“That is where you would take a handful of specimens and run them together and of that comes back negative,” Sharkey said. “Then all those people are clear. If it comes back positive then you have to do all those people separately but it’s potentially cost and time saving.”

The board also suggested stopping tests once vaccination rates reach around 85% for city employees.

