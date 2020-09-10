Fayetteville Board of Health meet to discuss COVID-19 data in Washington County

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s board of health meet for their weekly meeting.

The board has been tracking case data throughout Washington County.

They noticed a disparity in the numbers and it was especially noticeable monday when the ADH reported 27 new cases in the county, but on the same day the U of A reported more than 400.

A big issue they’re running into is the difference in PCR and antigen tests specifically how they are being counted.

“For instance, yesterday we had 780 active PCR cases in the county. The university had around 900 active cases and about 400 of those were students who self-reported their test results to the university.

Those are presumed to be antigen tests,” said Dr. Marti Sharkey, Fayetteville chief health officer. “That’s the data we are wanting.”

The board said it will soon begin tracking the daily antigen tests along with PCR tests to get a better picture of just how spread out the virus really is.