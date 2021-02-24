Fayetteville Board of Health plan mass COVID-19 vaccination events

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2021, file photo, scripps health official draws from a vile of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it at their new drive-thru vaccination site at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in Del Mar, Calif. Executives from the major COVID-19 vaccine producers are set Tuesday, Feb. 23, to answer questions from Congress about expanding the supply of shots needed to curb the pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Northwest Arkansas is making plans to hold more mass vaccination events.

The Fayetteville Board of Health said this could help the area secure more COVID-19 vaccines in the future.

The Northwest Arkansas Council is working with the state health department on the best way to hold mass events.

Right now, it has plans to vaccinate 3000 people during an event in Benton County on Friday.

If that goes well, it could become more common.

“The plan is that we will prove Northwest Arkansas worthy and therefore be able to get more vaccine into our corner of the state,” said Public Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey.

The Friday event will be at J.B. Hunt. It is targeting Benton County residents who are 70 or older.