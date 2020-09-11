Fayetteville breaks ground on cultural arts corridor

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Work on the Fayetteville Cultural Arts Corridor is officially underway.

The city broke ground today at Fay Jones Woods across from the Fayetteville Public Library expansion.

The project will create a series of connected outdoor public spaces.

The city will spend $31.6 million to create a unique destination for people in Northwest Arkansas.

So you will probably notice a lot of work underway in the area soon.

“That streetscape work will include new sidewalks, street trees, new lighting, new landscaping, stormwater features, parking. They’ll also see a lot of work in the Fay Jones Woods,” Fayetteville Environmental Director Peter Nierengarten said.

The project is funded through a bond package voters approved last year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers