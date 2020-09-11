Fayetteville breaks ground on cultural arts corridor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Work on the Fayetteville Cultural Arts Corridor is officially underway.

The city broke ground today at Fay Jones Woods across from the Fayetteville Public Library expansion.

The project will create a series of connected outdoor public spaces.

The city will spend $31.6 million to create a unique destination for people in Northwest Arkansas.

So you will probably notice a lot of work underway in the area soon.

“That streetscape work will include new sidewalks, street trees, new lighting, new landscaping, stormwater features, parking. They’ll also see a lot of work in the Fay Jones Woods,” Fayetteville Environmental Director Peter Nierengarten said.

The project is funded through a bond package voters approved last year.