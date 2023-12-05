FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville brings the 2019 71B Corridor plan to revamp North College Avenue and South School Avenue before the city council.

“I’m excited for the future of Fayetteville and to see what our leaders have planned,” said Maggie Owens, the owner of Presley Paige on North College Avenue.

She says she has mixed emotions about the 71B corridor plan.

“I am excited for Fayetteville to have more pedestrian walkways, and I know just any construction. We’re going to have our challenges as a business,” said Owens.

On one hand, she feels it could be beneficial, but on the other, she feels it might add some difficulties along the way.

“It’s a very important piece of the puzzle for Fayetteville,” said Jonathan Curth, the development services director for the city of Fayetteville.

He says the city council first approved the two-part plan in 2019. One part includes rezoning to add housing, the other focuses on improving congestion and making North College Avenue and South Avenue more pedestrian and bike-friendly.

He says since new members have been added to the city council, the plan now needs their support as well.

“We felt it was important to bring a resolution back before the council was to get their reaffirmation that this is something they think is valuable for the city to spend resources doing,” said Curth.

After the plan has full support from the city council, he says that’s when they go into the foundation and groundwork of the project. He says this should take a couple of months.

“The amount of resources that go into a project of this size, it’s important to know that the council wants the project to happen, whether or not they believe that the outcome is something that they’ll support,” said Curth.

This will be a way to open up doors for public meetings, for those like Owens to share their opinion.