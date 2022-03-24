FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Restaurants, bars and fan wear shops have been preparing for the Sweet Sixteen game and all the extra business it’ll bring.

Kyle Murray at JJ’s Grill on Dickson Street in Fayetteville said making sure they have enough food and drinks to last through the night is the main priority.

“We have to order up on every single thing that we have in our restaurant,” said Murray.

Murray said the energy at the restaurant is insane and he makes sure it is staffed with their best servers.

Shelby Marsh at B Unlimited, a Razorback fan wear store said shirts are flying off the hangers. Though, Murray and Marsh said nothing beats the energy game days bring.

“All the player merch, we can’t keep them in the store long enough, so they’re selling out like hotcakes,” said Marsh.

Marsh said it’s fun to watch people excitedly buy shirts and wear them at the game and they have to be prepared way in advance for shirt orders. B Unlimited already has their Elite Eight shirt design ready to be released.

A Hogs win will bring in a lot of dough for many businesses.

Also JJ’s Grill on Dickson Street is in the running for one of Barstool Sports top college bars in the nation.