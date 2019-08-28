Fayetteville businessman Terry Bowen dies in Colorado motorcycle accident

(KNWA) — Fayetteville businessman and executive coach Terrell “Terry” Bowen, Vistage Chair for the Northwest Arkansas chapter of Vistage International, has died in a motorcycle accident while on vacation in Colorado. He was 61, Talk Business and Politics, reports.

Bowen’s business partner at Vistage, Chuck Hyde, said Bowen was killed in the wreck Tuesday (Aug. 27). Hyde said Bowen was airlifted to a hospital in Grand Junction but did not have additional details of the accident.

Along with Bowen, Hyde is one of two Vistage Chairs for the Northwest Arkansas chapter, according to Talk Business and Politics.

“[Bowen] contributed to our community in many ways,” Hyde said. “From our work, I had a guy once describe Vistage as doing the most important work with people who care. And I think Terry embodied that better than anybody. With our membership and people that we were in partnership with.”

Bowen was recruited to be the founding chair of the Northwest Arkansas chapter of Vistage. It launched in 2016, joining Little Rock as the only two chapters in Arkansas, Talk Business and Politics, reports.

