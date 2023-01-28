FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) – Candles are burning vigorously throughout the night as the Northwest Arkansas community came together to hold a candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols.

Veronica Huff a member of the Omega Black Artist Collective wanted to reflect back on who Tyre was as a person.

“He is an artist like he has his photography website and everything is powerful he is at one with nature and everything like I connect with that wholeheartedly,” Huff said.

Although Tyre was being honored at tonight’s candlelight vigil at the old Jefferson Elementary School in Fayetteville, members of the community couldn’t help but to still mourn at a life that was gone too soon.

“It is gut-wrenching, it’s heartbreaking and the fact that this has been going on,” Huff said.

A storyline that members of the NWA community like Zora Jmuff say he is tired of hearing.

“This happens over and over again and we have the same sorts of conversations but don’t really see any sort of legitimate action to produce outcomes,” Jmuff said.

Tonight’s vigil also consisted of a cry for help as many people said they want answers, justice, and accountability.

“Ensure that justice reigns throughout this country and throughout this world how do we in our own individual practice become those that implement justice?” the spokesperson said.

Jmuff said people should continue to shout Tyre’s name and keep his legacy alive.

“Tyre again, could have been any of us and you know I hope if I was the victim that people would know about it and say my name and come out and support me with that I think it is important to act again and find any local organization supporting black people in this area locally and get with them and give them your time and expertise,” Jmuff said.