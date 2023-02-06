WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Following last week’s assignment of a pair of public defenders, a trial date has been set for an upcoming capital murder trial.

Keyvon Jarrett, 22, was named a person of interest after a shooting on College Avenue on September 6, 2022 left one dead. Jarrett turned himself in to police on September 10 and was charged with capital murder.

On February 6, Judge Mark Lindsay in the Washington County circuit court scheduled a trial date of June 1. Jarrett entered a not guilty plea in Washington County circuit court on October 5, 2022.

On January 30, attorneys Kent McLemore and Joel O. Huggins entered their appearances with the court after being assigned to the case by the Arkansas Public Defender Commission. On the same day, McLemore and Huggins filed an 11-page motion for discovery and disclosure, detailing 32 different points, including requests for an assortment of evidence pertaining to the case.