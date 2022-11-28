FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The trial for a man charged with capital murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Fayetteville has been delayed until 2023.

The Circuit Court of Washington County ordered a continuance in the trial of Keyvon Jarrett, 22. The November 28 order set the trial to begin on February 3, 2023. Jarrett entered a not guilty plea in Judge Mark Lindsay’s courtroom on October 5 and his trial was previously scheduled to begin on November 23.

Fayetteville Police investigated after a shooting near McDonald’s on College Avenue left one dead on September 6. Jarrett was named a person of interest and turned himself in to Conway police on September 10.

He was transferred to Washington County jail where he is being held without bond. The initial investigation lead authorities to believe this was not a random act of violence, according to a police report.