FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s been nearly 160 years since the Civil War Battle of Fayetteville.

The battle happened on April 18, 1863, and community members observed the anniversary Saturday with a reenactment of portions of the battle on Dickson Street.

People also saw artillery demonstrations and checked out games and toys from the mid-1800s.

“Being right here in the middle of downtown Fayetteville where this battle happened where people go about their lives on a daily basis and don’t really always stop to pay attention to what happened here. It’s very important to remember it,” said Arkansas Confederate Guards president James Guenard.

The event concluded with a reading of the names of the soldiers who died and the playing of ‘Taps’.