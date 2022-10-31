FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville is celebrating the spooky season in the city’s newest outdoor space.

Trick or Treat on the Trail brought families and trick-or-treaters of all ages from across the area into the new Lower Ramble on October 31 where treats were handed out along the trail.

The fun continues at the Lower Ramble on November 2 with a Community Pumpkin Pageant.

A press release from the city of Fayetteville says the Community Pumpkin Pageant will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Lower Ramble. Residents are invited to bring carved jack-o-lanterns to build a collaborative community display of pumpkin artistry.

The release says after checking in at the Fay Jones Woods entrance across from the library’s south parking lot, participants will be given an electric tea light to be placed in their pumpkin. The pumpkins will be placed along the Canopy Walk just inside the woods.

According to the release, all participants and spectators are invited to vote, and ribbons for Best in Show will be presented at 6:30 p.m.

Pumpkins can be left behind for collection by the city’s trash and recycling department for composting.