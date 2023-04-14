FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Friday was the final “Face-to-Face” with state lawmakers of this legislative session.

The Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce hosted the meetings throughout the session. It gave people a chance to talk with their representatives and ask questions.

Democratic representative Denise Garner says state legislators agreed on about 80 percent of the bills they passed but did not agree on some of the more prominent pieces of legislation, such as the LEARNS Act and prison reform.

“The biggest issue I think is that we had some huge bills that came late and I’m not sure we did them justice. I don’t think we spent the time on them that we really needed to spend to make certain that they were the right thing for Arkansans,” said Garner.

State senator Tyler Dees says he is excited to get back to work in the community and will be making sure the new laws are implemented smoothly.

“I’m so thankful for myself that my focus was really around empowering parents and protecting children. The legislation I sponsored definitely fit in that vein and that theme,” said Dees.