FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce is inviting NWA school staff to join the 8th Annual Washington County Education Expo.

According to Steve Clark, President of the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, the Expo will take place on Friday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fayetteville Town Center. There will be more than 80 vendor booths offering free school supplies and education-related items at the venue.

The teachers will get an opportunity to experience several services and programs from various vendors across the Expo. Steve says the motive behind the Expo is to appreciate the teachers for the hard work they put in every day.

Steve also mentions that this will be the first Expo that will include all Washington County Educators Fayetteville, Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Farmington, Elkins, Greenland, West Fork, and numerous other charter and private schools.

For more information on the Expo, visit here.