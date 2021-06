The Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich is available nationwide for a limited time (Photo via Chick-fil-A)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Chick-fil-A on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville will be closing temporarily for remodeling.

According to a Facebook post, the restaurant will start the remodeling process June 10 at 2 p.m.

The post says the restaurant will be getting a newer, more efficient, and modern store.

The Chick-fil-A will reopen in mid-August.