UPDATE: Fayetteville child killer found “fit” for resentencing hearing

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man, who was a teen when convicted of sexually assaulting and killing a four-year-old Fayetteville girl on July 26, 1986, has been found fit to proceed with his resentencing.

According to a letter from Arkansas State Hospital – Forensics Administration, Christopher Segerstrom was evaluated by Dr. Melissa Wright and is being opined fit for sentencing.

In 1987, he was convicted of Capital Murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Segerstrom, 50, is currently at the Washington County Detention Center. He had a hearing for January 25, 2021, that has been rescheduled for March 29, 2021.

His murder conviction will stand, but a judge or jury will decide if he’ll instead serve 10 to 40 years or life with the possibility of parole.

ARKANSAS STATE HOSPITAL PSYCHOLOGIST OPINION, FILED 1/14/2020

At the time of examination, Mr. Segerstrom manifested symptoms of a substantially impairing mental disease but did not exhibit evidence of a mental defect. Based on his history, clinical presentation, and test data, he meets the criteria for the following DSM-5 diagnoses: Schizophrenia and Antisocial Personality Disorder. Mr. Segerstrom had the capacity to understand the proceedings against him but lacked the capacity to effectively assist his attorney in his own defense. UAMS Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry Arkansas State Hospital Lacey C. Willet Matthews, Psy.D.

2 COUNTS OF AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Segerstrom, 50, is also accused of assaulting an employee of a Correction Facility, by spitting on the person, on or about April 8, 2020, in Hot Spring County, Arkansas.

This hearing is set for Zoom on February 23, 2021, in the Circuit Court of Hot Spring County, according to Court Connect.

He is an Arkansas Department of Corrections Ouachita River Unit (ORU) inmate in Malvern, Arkansas.

EDITORS NOTE: KNWA previous stated the Arkansas State Hospital Psychologist Opinion was filed on 1/14/2021, the correct date is 1/14/2020.