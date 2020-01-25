Fayetteville citizens march in anti-war protest

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville citizens joined over 200 cities across the globe in an International Day of Peace Protest Saturday afternoon.

The protest consisted of a protest march and a rally for peace, calling for a Stop to War with Iran and needless wars everywhere.

The march began at the intersection of Dickson St. and West Ave. and finished at the Fayetteville Town Center where the rally was held.

The rally featured several musicians and keynote speakers, including OMNI Founder Dr. Dick Bennett, Afghanistan war veteran Nathan Hudson, University of Arkansas students among others.

Fayetteville’s rally was endorsed by Compassion Fayetteville, the Unitarian Church, Women’s Action for a New Direction (WAND), the Arkansas Poor People’s Campaign, the Arkansas Coalition for Peace and Justice, and more.