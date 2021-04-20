Fayetteville City Council approves agreement to construct statue of fallen officer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council approved a $51,000 agreement to to construct a statue in memory of fallen Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr.

That statue will be placed at the entrance of the new Fayetteville police headquarters.

It will be paid for by a cost agreement between the city of Fayetteville and the Fraternal Order of Police, with the city paying no more than $35,000.

The new police headquarters broke ground in February, and is expected to be open by August 2022.

