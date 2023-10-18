FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council approves the use of the city’s remaining $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a project addressing homelessness.

7hills Homeless Center’s plan was approved at the city council meeting on October 17.

7hills and other organizations will work together to implement a plan for the funds.

The plan includes expanding shelter capacities with additional beds and opening permanent supportive housing for those in transitional housing.