FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council votes unanimously to approve cash incentives for workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The resolution approves specific people for $100 cash incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine and it starts immediately.

UPDATE: Board votes unanimously to approve $100 cash incentives for specific Fayetteville workers. Effective immediately. More info tonight at 9 and 10! @KNWAFOX24 #NWAnews https://t.co/HjSBJ9fcRi — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) August 17, 2021

“If we vaccinate another 4,000 people it would save the city, hospitals, etc. way, way, way more than $400,000,” said Sloan Scroggin, a board member on the council.