Fayetteville City Council approves climate change trust fund

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council approved a trust fund that would help settle refugees affected by climate change during its meeting on December 21.

The proposal comes from resident and founder of non-profit OMNI Center for Peace, Justice and Ecology, Dr. Dick Bennett.

Bennett approached city leaders with a gift of $100,000 that would help agencies who provide refugee resettlement services and allow them to also contribute to the fund.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan says it’s important to have the funds.

“You got to think beyond what is to the area. Where something may not be yet, but it’s coming,” Jordan said. “We’re going to have to look at climate change. We’re going to have to address it, and it’s going to be important. Not only for us, but for our children, and our children’s children.”

The city council also passed the Employee Service Appreciation Pay which would give a one-time monetary award for city employees for their work during the pandemic.

