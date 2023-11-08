FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council members voted unanimously November 7 for the construction of a hotel in the Fayetteville Entertainment District on Dickson Street.

This comes after the proposal was tabled multiple times during past council meetings.

The proposal has been in the works since 2019. Tourism and business leaders in Fayetteville are excited about what the hotel and plaza will bring, but one local has some reservations about the project.

“Long time getting here. We’ve talked a lot about it, but finally got it done last night,” said Steve Clark, the president and CEO of the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a project we’ve been working on for a little over two years as we knew we were going to create the Civic Plaza down across downtown in the entertainment district.”

Courtesy: Reindl Properties

The land was approved during the meeting after the final plan was brought to the city council. It will include valet parking as well as restaurants, shops, and more parking spaces.

“It’s a seven-story hotel, which will have about 120 or 125 parking and a few more parking spaces,” said Clark.

Clark says the hotel will be on the south end of the parking lot at the corner of West Dickson Street and North West Avenue. He feels it’s the best location for a hotel.

“We have a place to be, right in the heart of the entertainment district,” said Clark.

“I mean, I can see issues for sure,” said Chris Woods, a regular Fayetteville visitor.

He feels that the current issue of finding a parking spot might be harder with a hotel, but thinks it can still be an opportunity to enjoy what it will offer.

“I know for the college kids, it’s going to probably be a little bit of a hassle, but I think I heard they’re making a park here and I think that’s awesome for the community,” said Woods.

Clark says he can’t wait for what’s in store for the entertainment district with the addition of a hotel.

“It will be a welcome addition. That’d be a big part of our downtown entertainment district. So we’re looking forward to having it,” said Clark.

The city is still building the new parking garage across the street from where the hotel and Civic Plaza will go. Work on the plaza won’t be able to start until the parking lot is finished.