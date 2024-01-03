FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council approves another year of funding for the “Pick Me Up” program, a program that offers unsheltered people the chance to get paid while cleaning up the community.

“The most rewarding, rewarding part of this job is how we have impacted lives,” said Holloway, supervisor of the “Pick Me Up” program.

The program hires unsheltered people to pick up trash and help beautify the community.

It’s also one of the programs that helped him go through the transition of getting back on his own feet.

“I’ve experienced difficulties and life changes but we all have the opportunity to get back up. And that’s the key, is to get back up,” said Holloway.

The City of Fayetteville has partnered with the Genesis Church to bring this initiative to life. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, the city approved the program’s funding for another year.

“Whether it is sheltered or unsheltered, it’s still their home. And once someone really begins to invest in their home, it changes their perspective on everything,” said Josh Park, “Pick Me Up” coordinator at the Genesis Church.

Since the beginning of 2023, every Monday he says the “Pick Me Up” team does a lottery, picking 5 people from the 7 Hills Homeless Center. From there, the team heads off to work.

“We pick up along the road, like in places over by cross, over above Wellington, we pick up out near the mall at around that area, up North,” said Park.

This also includes trails and parks. Park hopes the program will continue to create change for people struggling to find permanent housing.

“We want people to understand that hope is available and hope is real and that it’s not some distant thing for somebody else, but that it is a real thing,” said Park.

As for Holloway, he hopes it will bring encouragement to others.

“Most people just need a little encouragement, a little love and to help them to make a change in our life,” said Holloway.

Holloway says he also wishes for more opportunities for the program to make a change.

“I hope that we continue to do this because it is impacting the community. You see less homeless, unsheltered people walking the streets,” said Holloway.

Park says the program took a break for January but will be back in February.