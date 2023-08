FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More people experiencing homelessness in Fayetteville will now have somewhere to go during severe weather.

The Fayetteville City Council approved a budget change on August 15 to allow for a $25,000 grant to the Shelter Assistance from Extreme Weather program.

The grant comes from the Excellerate Foundation.

With the grant, the program is providing extra emergency beds when the weather is a threat to the health and safety of the homeless community.