Fayetteville City Council approves hiring incentives for police department

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council approves a hiring incentive for its police department.

Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds says the uptick in violent crime in our area, coupled with the pandemic is making it harder to recruit new employees.

Chief Reynolds hopes the signing bonus will encourage people to apply before its next police academy in the fall.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan says he recognizes the need for more officers, and hopes the approval will draw the best of the best to his city.

“It goes beyond politics folks. It’s about keeping everybody safe. It’s about keeping your officers safe,” Jordan said. “Thank you council for your support here tonight for this police department. And really, not for just the police department, but for the city as a whole. To keep it safe for everybody.”

Newly hired officers will get a $5,000 dollar bonus, and it’s $10,000 dollars for certified officers.

The money would be paid in installments to qualified candidates.