FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville City Council voted 8-0 to approve an additional school resource officer for the district.

There are currently six school resource officers in Fayetteville and this will be the seventh. The resolution will also add an additional two school resource officers every year until all schools have their own. There are 15 schools in the district with another one being built.

It was a packed meeting room with public comment on the topic lasting more than an hour.

Fayetteville Superintendent Dr. John L. Colbert was supportive of adding more SROs.

“We take care of our kids to ensure they are safe, to ensure they are protected, you are able to help us accomplish that starting tonight,” Colbert said.

Fayetteville parents also expressed their support of adding more SROs. While other parents and community members said they did not want to see more school resource officers in the district. Those in opposition said bringing in more guns and officers was not the answer to address school safety.

Dr. Colbert said the new school resource officer would be used at the district’s middle schools.