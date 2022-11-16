FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council voted to approve multiple measures intended to provide assistance and support for the city’s police department.

First on the agenda from the November 15 meeting, the council unanimously passed a resolution to authorize a law enforcement mental health and wellness grant in the amount of $94,810.73. This will expand the department’s wellness and resiliency program.

Next was another unanimous 8-0 vote, this time for a hiring program grant for the PD. The Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program grant of $625,000 will fund five new officer positions and “establish a violent crime/community outreach unit for a period of three years with a required local match of $341,555.00 and an additional $292,054.00 in non-grant related project expenses,” according to the council.

A resolution to purchase body armor for police officers also passed by an 8-0 margin. The city will purchase new and replacement ballistic bulletproof vests and plates from Gall’s, LLC and various dealers pursuant to a Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract.