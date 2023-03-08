FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council approves pay raises for the police department during its meeting on March 8.

With the increase, the starting salary for police officers at the department is now about $55,000 a year. The department says the bump in pay will help with recruiting.

“It would be prudent for us over the next few years for us to continue to add to the ranks of the police department to keep up with population growth. Especially since we see additional increases in crime. However, that will get us much closer to the other big cities in Arkansas,” said Deputy Chief Jamie Fields.

The department says it’s still short more than 20 sworn vacancies. The deadline to apply for the next department test is on April 4.