FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Officials in Fayetteville are looking to slow down traffic in the city.

The city council considered a proposal Tuesday night that would take the default speed limit in the city limits down to 20 miles per hour. The city’s 2040 master plan calls for a desired speed limit of 15 to 20 miles per hour in residential areas.

No action was taken on the proposal this week. The council will discuss it again on Oct. 5.