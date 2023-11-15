FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — All votes are in and Fayetteville people have chosen who’s going to fill the vacant city council seat.

“I’m amazed, and it feels really good to see that people heard our message and they agree with our message,” said Bob Stafford, Fayetteville City Councilman-elect for Ward 1 Position 1 Spot.

This comes after Stafford received 65% of more than 1,200 votes. The spot has been vacant since June when former city council member Sonia Harvey had to step down because she could not afford to live in the seat’s district.

“Since Sonia Harvey has had to step down. Ward one has been short a seat at the city council at the table. And there’s lots of decisions,” said Stafford.

He says this is something he feels wasn’t represented enough while the spot was vacant. With Ward 1 being the main zone facing a housing crisis in Fayetteville, he feels it needs a supporter.

“We’re going to have to take a hard look at short-term rentals. And we really need to tackle this. We need to keep Fayetteville affordable. For the people that live here. We can’t push ourselves out,” said Stafford.

He plans to bring a plan to the city council.

“We can activate an underused and misused space zone incorrectly. So we’d have the type of growth we say we want and need in the 2040 plan,” said Stafford.

He says that’s all with the support of the Arts Council.

“I’ll move from our Arts Council community member to the City Council representation on the Arts Council. So that’ll be very still near and dear to my heart,” said Stafford.

But also with the help of the Fayetteville community.

“I grew up with these people, and I love it. Fayetteville is home, and we’re a special place. And we want to keep that,” said Stafford.