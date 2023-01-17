FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council still has some American Rescue Plan funds to give away.

The council gave some of those funds to a couple of local nonprofits.

The vice president of programs at the Xcellerate Foundation, which got almost $125,000 on Jan. 17 from the city, says there’s a dire need for at least 1,000 nurses, EMTs, and technicians in Northwest Arkansas.

He says the workforce needed to fill these jobs is already out there.

“This workforce exists,” said Justin Fletcher, vice president of programs at Xcellerate Foundation. “There is a workforce that exists that can take these jobs. They just need to be trained.”

Another local nonprofit, Legal Aid of Arkansas, got a $92,000 grant to provide education and legal services to under-served people in Northwest Arkansas.