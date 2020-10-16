Fayetteville City Council has Ward 4 candidate forum

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Candidates running for Fayetteville City Council’s ward four-seat had a chance to make their case today.

There are four candidates running: Incumbent Kyle Smith, Adam Fire Cat, Paul Waddell, and Holly Hertzberg.

Kyle Smith was first appointed to the seat in 2017 but has never been elected.

Waddell is an attorney who says his degrees in law and economics will help the city.

Hertzberg is an occupational therapist she wasn’t at the forum today.

Fire Cat has run for mayor in the past and says he is focused on the city budget.

Adam Fire Cat: “Financial responsibility should come first in their priorities. We’ve been putting a bunch of wants before our needs.”

Paul Waddell: “Proper funding for police, proper funding for the fire department, waste management, that they want tosee ease of transportation mobility, proper well maintained infrastructure and I believe I’m the best candidate to meet those needs.”

Kyle Smith: “You also need city councilmembers with a vision that is focused on the future and not just the past; who are able to see the big picture.”

Ward four stretches across west Fayetteville.