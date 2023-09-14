FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s city council committee met yesterday to discuss the future of illegal short-term rentals in the city.

The council’s ordinance committee put forth a proposal this week that suggests the mayor could block utilities to short-term rentals operating in Fayetteville illegally based on a proposal from the ordinance committee.

The city council passed an ordinance last April that aimed at improving the regulation of short-term rentals in the city.

As a result of the new law, owners of short-term rentals are now required to obtain a business license for each rental unit to operate their business.

Upon failure to comply with this requirement, city officials could disable the utilities for short-term rentals if this new proposal passes. However, owners will be given 10 days to appeal this decision.

Council member Sarah Moore said that the city council hopes that the discussed legislation and the current laws can alleviate the housing shortage in the city.

“We know there is a growing crisis around finding housing, so, making sure that those that are operating illegally as type twos come into compliance is going to be a part of the solution to make more housing units available for our residents,” said Moore.

Currently, the proposal has not been passed, and it will be discussed and voted upon at a future city council meeting.