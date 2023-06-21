FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville City Council member pushes for city employees to get mental health first aid training.

Councilman D’andre Jones sponsored a resolution last night encouraging the city to offer the training.

The training would be provided by Arkansas Rural Health partners and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

It was ultimately tabled during the meeting, but Jones says he believes it’s something the city should do.

“I feel as though this is a great opportunity for our city to be the first city in the state to address mental health and to encourage emotional support amongst staff members and the community,” Jones said.

The resolution will be brought up again at the council’s July 18 meeting.