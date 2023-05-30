FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville City Council member Sonia Harvey is resigning because she says she was unable to find housing in her ward.

Harvey and her family were forced to find a new home after the owners of the home she was leasing told her they had to sell.

After three months of searching, Harvey had to look outside her ward for a home that better suits her family’s needs.

Harvey says she may run again eventually, but this gives her time to be a mom to her 19-month-old child.

“I wouldn’t rule it out, but I think I’m going to enjoy these three or four years of my daughter’s formative years to really just focus and give energy and time to being a mom.”

Arkansas state law requires city council members to live within their ward. Harvey was elected to her fifth term in January. Her last day on the council is June 30.