Fayetteville City Council passes resolution to require city employees be regularly tested for COVID-19

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

FAYTTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville could soon require its city employees get regularly tested for COVID-19.

In a 6-2 vote, the city council passed a resolution September 7 that asks Mayor Lioneld Jordan to look into implementing a new testing policy.

Jordan said he will meet with the Board of Health and Human Resources in the coming days to help outline a plan.

Matthew Petty, who originally proposed the idea the prior week says this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“We’ve known for months now about the delta variant and that this is coming,” Petty said. “We’ve known for longer than that that the vaccines work and they’ve become widely available. We’ve had plenty of time to think about if we should implement polices like this and how we can. It feels like it’s time to me. I hope we’ll do it.”

Funding for the tests could come from the American Rescue Plan.

Jordan says it would cost around $164,000 dollars a month.

