Roadside signs and directions to Fayetteville and Bentonville along Interstate 49 in Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fayetteville City Council made a rezoning change that will affect a family farm.

The Marioni family farm will become a community services zone that will offer a place for people to live, work, shop, and play.

The rezoning is part of the land owner’s vision to have the area become a mix of commercial and residential use.