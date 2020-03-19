Springdale City Council seat open in Ward One

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to the resignation of a council member in Ward 1, the Springdale City Council members are considering filling this open seat.

This appointment would serve for the remainder of 2020 and if appointed, would still be eligible file election to the seat in November 2020.

This is a temporary term.

Those interested in applying should send their resume to dsprouse@springdalear.gov BEFORE April 20 to be eligible.

At the April 20 City Council Committee meeting, the Mayor and Council Members will review the applications and consider an appointment.

A ward boundary map is pictured below. If you are unsure, you can also visit the MySpringdale App, and type in your address to find out what ward you reside in.