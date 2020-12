FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fayetteville City Council is now looking to sign a contract for a new parking deck downtown.

The contract agreement includes a plan to acquire the land at the northwest corner of Dickson Street and West Avenue to build the parking deck.

This to replace the space lost once the Civic Plaza of the Arts Corridor is built.

City administrators hope to have a signed contract for the new parking deck in about two weeks.