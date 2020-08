FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council voted against a $250,000 grant that would have added two school resource officers for Fayetteville Public Schools.

This was a request made earlier in the year by Fayetteville Superintendent Fr. John L Colbert.

The issue failed in a previous meeting but was brought back up for discussion last week where the city council voted 7-1 to table the proposal indefinitely.