Fayetteville City Council tables styrofoam ban discussion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville businesses will have more time to comply with an ordinance banning the use of styrofoam.

The ban passed unanimously last November as an extension of an ordinance that bans the purchase of polystyrene foam with city money and its use on city property.

Its goal is to eliminate all styrofoam products used by service providers which includes restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores.

The ordinance was originally scheduled to go into effect May 1 but was postponed to July 1 because of the ongoing health crisis.

This measure has been tabled indefinitely.

